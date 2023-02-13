Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 584 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

