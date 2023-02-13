First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

