Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 79,944 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.34% of Jack in the Box worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $95.44.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

