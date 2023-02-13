Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $38.31 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Certara were worth $38,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 503,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Certara by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 343,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $18.85 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

