Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.99% of Nuvei worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nuvei by 79.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuvei Profile

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

