Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $35,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

