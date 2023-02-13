Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.99% of Nuvei worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nuvei by 378.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Nuvei by 12.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Nuvei by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nuvei by 158.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Nuvei Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuvei Profile

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.