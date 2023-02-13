Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

About SBA Communications

SBAC opened at $289.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.43.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

