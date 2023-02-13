Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 349,921 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $37,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $55.78 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

