Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 66,435 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.16% of Brookline Bancorp worth $37,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

