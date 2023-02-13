CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,048,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $36,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock worth $704,307. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

