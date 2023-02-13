Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 3,953 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

