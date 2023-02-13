Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $213,762.64 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004532 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

