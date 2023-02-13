TrueUSD Market Cap Hits $945.36 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $945.36 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00425128 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,093.83 or 0.28161232 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 946,405,556 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.