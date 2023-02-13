Clover Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230,484.45 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and approximately $230,484.45 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

