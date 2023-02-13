Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $110.08 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $110.08 million and approximately $186,959.16 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00420884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00740335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00562838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

