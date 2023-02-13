Vertcoin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $66,988.93 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00420884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00740335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00562838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,103,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.