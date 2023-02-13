Seven Eight Capital LP Has $795,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Etsy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $132.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

