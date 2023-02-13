Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,490 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

