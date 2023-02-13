National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Raised by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 8.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,014,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after buying an additional 159,179 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,536,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

