Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $7.16 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.