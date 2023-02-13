Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.74 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3,041.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 461.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 192,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.