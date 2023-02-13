Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,801 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2,643.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 244,375 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.99 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

