Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.21. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 189.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

See Also

