Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $14.85 on Monday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

