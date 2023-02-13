Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 458,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 183,651 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 178,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,103,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

