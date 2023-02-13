Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
MYI opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.58.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
