Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Grows By 100.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of Mitesco stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $13.10.
Mitesco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitesco (MITI)
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.