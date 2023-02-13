Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Grows By 100.0%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITIGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $13.10.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

