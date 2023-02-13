Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.34 billion-$81.34 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

