Short Interest in Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Increases By 97.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.27 on Monday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

