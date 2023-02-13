CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

CNSP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

