CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CNSP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
