Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VKI opened at $8.91 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.29.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
