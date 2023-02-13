Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 million-$11.00 million.

Pixelworks Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PXLW shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,364,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.