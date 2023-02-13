AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.39-$2.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.05 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

