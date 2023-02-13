Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,543 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $122,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IQI opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.