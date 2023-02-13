Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Permian Resources Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

