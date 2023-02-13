Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PR stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 4.53.
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
