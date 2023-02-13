Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

