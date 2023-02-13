Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Silex Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Silex Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY opened at C$16.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.62. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.84.
About Silex Systems
Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
