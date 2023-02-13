sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $49.09 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $13,134.42 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00425128 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,093.83 or 0.28161232 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,170,929 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling sUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.