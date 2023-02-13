sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $49.09 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $13,134.42 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,170,929 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

