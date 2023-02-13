Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the January 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 335,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

