Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rises By 100.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Verbund Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $16.54 on Monday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

