POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Up 99.3% in January

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POET opened at $4.53 on Monday. POET Technologies has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

