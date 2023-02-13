Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGSS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,276,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

