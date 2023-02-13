Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expands By 172.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the January 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.90) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.15) to €2.20 ($2.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.58) to €2.60 ($2.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.50 ($2.69) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.31) to €2.40 ($2.58) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.92 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.
