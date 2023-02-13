Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 9,270.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.