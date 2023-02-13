Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 169.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
