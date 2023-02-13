Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 169.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

