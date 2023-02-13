Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Rises By 171.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.