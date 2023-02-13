Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY opened at $62.56 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €73.00 ($78.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($75.27) to €64.00 ($68.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.