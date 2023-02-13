Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Rises By 155.6%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,085,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $51.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

