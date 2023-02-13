Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $10,396,364.03 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

